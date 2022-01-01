Go
Black Cat Coffeehouse

We serve healthy food and beverages made from scratch that feature local and regional ingredients as much as possible. All our menu items are made in house or at our partners across the street at Ashland Baking Company.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

211 Chapple Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (277 reviews)

Cold Brew$2.50
We steep the coffee for 24 hours, producing a lower acid, and higher caffeine concentrate with a rich flavor. Enjoy our cold brew with water, or replace the water with your choice of milk for a special treat!
Breakfast Sammy$8.00
Larry Schultz organic eggs, cheddar, spinach, and chipotle mayo on an Ashland Baking Company toasted ciabatta roll. Add Nueske's bacon by request.
Vegan Burrito$8.00
Seasoned black beans, rice, rosemary potatoes, spinach, green onions, salsa, and sesame sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Mocha
Choose from three of house made mocha powders - dutch, dark, or our spiced mayan - to create a creamy chocolate espresso drink with your choice of steamed milk.
8 & 12oz - double shot(2oz)
16oz - two double shot(4oz)
B.C. Burrito$9.00
Heritage Acres Farm chorizo, Larry Schultz organic eggs, house-made hash, cheddar jack cheese, and roasted chipotle tomato sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sub black beans for chorizo upon request.
Frappe$5.75
Enjoy a blended coffee drink made with your choice of milk and our 24 hour steeped cold brew! We make our frappe powder with nonfat dry milk, organic sugar, and dutch mocha powder.
London Fog$3.75
Chai
Our housemade chai is served with Tetzner's whole milk unless another option is requested-choose from the list provided.
Latte
Our lattes are made with espresso, your choice of steamed milk, topped with the lightest layer of micro foam. Create more depth to your latte by adding a syrup flavor!
8 & 12oz - double shot(2oz)
16oz - two double shots(4oz)
Hot Honey Latte
This classic latte is made with Mike's Hot Honey - it's sweet and subtle with a little kick.
Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

211 Chapple Ave

Ashland WI

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
