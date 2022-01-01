Go
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

No trip to the island would be complete without sampling our famous from-scratch pasties, desserts, cookies, pies, and cakes. The Cafe also specializes in fresh sandwiches on homemade breads, soups, salads, and more. Don’t forget to ask about our stunning Wedding, Birthday, and custom cake offerings.

509 State Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$8.00
Grilled cheese made with American, Cheddar or Swiss cheese.
Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.00
Served with honey mustard.
Hashbrown$1.75
32oz Iced Coffee$3.80
32 oz Iced Tea$3.80
Woofer$6.00
Our famous breakfast sandwich with two fried eggs, melted cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham , or sausage.
16oz Coffee$2.35
Burger$16.00
8 oz. Angus beef burger on a grilled Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing & parmesan.
BD Burrito$6.25
Four eggs scrambled with melted cheddar cheese & fresh salsa, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Location

Vineyard Haven MA

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
