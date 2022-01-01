Go
Toast

Black Dog Bar and Grille

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

146 Park Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (863 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

146 Park Road

Putnam CT

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hare & The Hound

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Saw Dust Coffee Putnam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sherwoods Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Streetside Brewery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston