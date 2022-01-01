Go
A map showing the location of Black Dog Bar and Grille - Stonehurst

Black Dog Bar and Grille - Stonehurst

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

119 Providence Turnpike

Hampton, CT 06247

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

119 Providence Turnpike, Hampton CT 06247

Directions

Nearby restaurants

D&G Pizza and Pub

No reviews yet

Demetrios “Jimmy” Pasiakos has been in the restaurant business for 40 years and during that time, has owned over 10 restaurants. Originally haling from the small Greek town of Spilia, Jimmy traveled to the United States with his parents when he was just 11 years old.
In 1978 he settled with his family to Danielson CT to open up his first pizza restaurant in Putnam CT called “Putnam Pizza.”
A local staple in the small town of Canterbury CT, D&G Pizza and Pub has been delivering delicious comfort food to its customers since 2011. From Pizza to Prime Rib, D&G Pizza and Pub will never disappoint your taste buds…and with 22 craft beers on tap all of the time, you’re sure to find that perfect combination of food and spirit!

Unbound Glory Farm

No reviews yet

Top Quality Ingredients: organic flours, Italian plum tomatoes, local cheeses and cured meats, and our farm’s own veggies that change with the growing seasons… our wood-fired Farmstead pizzas have light and airy crusts, charred bubbles, a chewy texture, and the true mark of authenticity in that no two pizzas look the same from their shape to their spots.

Grill 445

No reviews yet

A local twist on modern American cuisine.

Pizzaria 101 & Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We are open for takeout, delivery and inside and outside dine in service!

Black Dog Bar and Grille - Stonehurst

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston