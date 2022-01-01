Go
The Black Dog Dockside Cafe

Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks, Coffee specialities, and Cold Drinks. Quick, healthy, fresh sandwiches, breakfast specialties, salads, & baked goods, perfect for the beach, boat, or ferry ride. On Oak Bluffs harbor, a short walk from the Island Queen.

SANDWICHES

12 Circuit Ave Ext • $$

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Island Queen$10.00
All natural turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on your choice of bread
20oz Iced Coffee$2.75
Salmon Bagel$9.00
Smoked Salmon on an everything bagel topped with cream cheese, capers, tomato and onion.
20oz Coffee$2.55
Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado, Arugula, Caramelized Onion with garlic oil on Black Dog Bakery made Multigrain bread
Plain Bagel$3.00
BD Burrito$10.00
Three scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, bacon and pico de gallo in a white wrap.
Everything Bagel$3.00
Woofer$8.00
Two eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, Choose your cheese option American, Swiss, or Cheddar on your choice of Black Dog Bakery Made bread, english muffin, bagel or croissant.
32oz Iced Coffee$3.85
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12 Circuit Ave Ext

Oak Bluffs MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

