Black Dog Grille

4003 Eastern Avenue

Popular Items

Queen City Burger$10.00
Cheddar + Onions + “Cincy Spiced” Ketchup + Mustard
Streetburger$10.00
Grass Fed Beef Patty + Cheddar + Red Onion + Red Tomato + Shredded Romaine + Ketchup + Mustard | Served On Toasted Challah
Double Patty $2
Candied Bacon $2
Sub our Streetsauce
The Rye-Teous One$10.00
Blackened Burger + Urban Stead Cheese Curds + Griddled Onions + DANK Sauce + on Rye
The Kicker$10.00
Burger + Inverted Bun + Jalapenos + Pepper Jack + Sriracha Mayonnaise
Mac$5.00
Hen of the Woods Chips$2.00
Fresh Mixed Fruit Cup$5.00
Fresh Combination Of Strawberries + Cantaloupe + Honeydew + Pineapple
"Channel Your Flannel" Grilled Cheese$10.00
Urban Stead Cheese Curds + Cheddar + Berkshire Bacon + Carmelized Onions + Local Fresh Apple + Apple Pie Spiced Carriage House Honey
Beer Cheese and Chips$8.00
Streetside NE IPA Beer Cheese
Get a Grip$10.00
Burger + Inverted Bun + Grippos Seasoning + Cheddar Cheese + Cali Sauce
4003 Eastern Avenue

Cincinnati OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
