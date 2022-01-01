Black Dog Grille
Thank You For Stopping In , We Will See You Soon!
4003 Eastern Avenue
Popular Items
Location
4003 Eastern Avenue
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Local Post East End Eatery
Gastro Pub
Riverfront Live
Come in and Enjoy
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen offers gastropub style, scratch kitchen food with a New Orleans twist. We are devoted to craft beer, cocktails and wine. Chef Michael Shields' menu is a little bit of New Orleans in the Nati!
Emma Wine Bar
EMMA : Wine with Friends