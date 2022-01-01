Go
The Black Dog Heights Cafe

In scenic Falmouth Heights, serving your favorite Black Dog specialties, along with some new culinary creations. Our beautiful counter-service cafe offers unique breakfast bowls, egg sandwiches, lunch specialties, pastries, and more! Sit on our outside patio and enjoy all this harborside Cafe has to offer.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

465 Grand Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (143 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Bowl Eggs$3.00
Pick your add-ons
Sausage Gravy|Cheddar Cheese|Roasted Red Peppers|Baby Kale|Spinach|Roasted Corn-Diced Tomato|Caramelized Onions|Pickled Red Onion|Mushrooms|Sliced Fireside Roasted Turkey|Apple Ham|Shaved Beef Bacon|Avocado|Extra Egg|Black Garden Vegetables
32 oz Iced Coffee$3.85
Blueberry Muffin$2.25
Asiago$2.00
Black Dog Burrito$8.00
Scrambled Egg, Grilled Sausage, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and fresh pico de gallo on a wrap of your choice
20 oz Cappuccino$5.00
16 oz Coffee$2.35
Woofer$7.00
Two fried eggs, Bacon or Sausage, & Cheese on your choice of bread
20 oz Coffee$2.55
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

465 Grand Ave

Falmouth MA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

