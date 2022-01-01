Go
Black Drop Coffee imageView gallery

Black Drop Coffee

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

65 Reviews

431 Park Avenue

Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Salted Hudson
Black velvet cold brew topped with a sea salted vanilla bean cream.
Vanilla Bean Latte
Latte drink with added vanilla bean syrup made in house with pods straight from Uganda.
Cold Brew$4.00
Black velvet cold brew
Latte
Our award winning espresso with steamed and textured milk.
Avocado Toast w/Microgreens$9.00
Gluten Free Bread Substitute Available
Thick sliced bread toasted and topped with smashed avocado, a sweet and smokey blend of seasonings, and microgreens. Add a fried egg for a protein boost.
Honey Drop Latte
Locally sourced honey whisked into our award winning espresso and topped with a textured milk and cinnamon.
Americano
Our award winning Italian espresso with hot water.
Drip Regular
Medium roast Sumatra blend
Chai Latte
Egg Sandwich$7.50
Fried egg, thick sliced ham, and Swiss cheese served on a toasted roll garnished with tomatoes and greens.
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

431 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains NJ 07076

Directions

Gallery

Search popular restaurants

