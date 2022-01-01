Black Dynasty Secret Ramen House
JAPANESE SOUL FOOD/ SOUTHERN SEASONALITY/ TERRIBLE RAMEN/ AT LEAST WE MAKE OUR OWN NOODLES/
4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40
Popular Items
|MISO TONKOTSU
|$19.00
味噌とんこつ
CREAMY MISO PORK BROTH,
HOUSE MADE NOODLES,
SEARED PORK SHOULDER,
PICKLED COLLARDS,
SOY SEASONED EGG,
SCALLION,
NORI
READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care. Every order, to go or dine in has a service fee of 20% that is split amongst the entire team, kitchen and food runners. You are welcome to tip more if you'd like to. Thank you for letting us serve you, it is our greatest joy to do so.
*Consuming raw or undercooked
meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or
eggs may increase your risk of
foodborne illness.
|KIDS BOWL
|$14.00
子供のラーメン
1/2 EGG, BROTH OF YOUR CHOICE: MISO TONKOTSU (CREAMY PORK) OR SHOYU CHINTAN (LIGHT CHICKEN)
|GARLIC BOMB CHINTAN
|$19.00
にんにく醤油チキンスープ
RICH CHICKEN BROTH,
GARLIC BOMB SHOYU TARE,
HOUSE MADE NOODLES,
SLICED CHICKEN THIGH,
BAMBOO SHOOTS,
RAW GARLIC,
SOY SEASONED EGG,
SCALLION,
NORI
|SPECIAL!! SPRINGTIME TOMATO MAZEMEN
|$22.00
Tomato Shio Tare, Garlic Butter, Cherry Tomato, Thick Mazemen Noodle, Thai Basil, Parsley, Lemon, Sababushi Furikake, Charred and Pickled Broccolini
|CRISPY ONIGIRI
|$12.00
おにぎり
TWO 3 OZ PORTIONS OF CRISPY FRIED RICE SNACKS MIXED WITH CHASHU PORK SHOULDER, TERIYAKI THYME CHOPPED CHICKEN, SCALLION, GROUND CHIPOTLE, CREAM CHEESE, COLLARDS, BONITO, DRIZZLED W/ TANGY MISO BASIL MAYO, SCALLION, SESAME SEEDS, NORI POWDER
|HELLFIRE TONKOTSU
|$19.00
スパイシー味噌とんこつ
CREAMY SPICY MISO PORK BROTH,
HOUSE MADE NOODLES,
SEARED PORK SHOULDER,
PICKLED COLLARDS,
MAYU,
RAYU,
FRESNO PEPPERS,
SOY SEASONED EGG,
SCALLION,
NORI
|SHOYU CHINTAN
|$19.00
醤油清湯
LIGHT CHICKEN BROTH,
SHOYU TARE,
HOUSE MADE NOODLES,
SLICED CHICKEN THIGH,
BAMBOO SHOOTS,
FISH CAKE,
SOY SEASONED EGG,
SCALLION,
NORI
|SUNOMONO
|$8.00
酢の物
CUCUMBER SALAD, GREEN TOMATO, WAKAME SEAWEED, VINEGAR DRESSING, LEMON, MISO CHILI HONEY, TOASTED SESAME SEEDS
|DESSERT SPECIAL! PEANUT BUTTER SESAME BONBON
|$12.00
Chocolate Shell, Peanut Butter Ganache, Sesame Cake, Citric Koji Crumble, Salted Strawberry Sorbet
|VEGAN GREEN CURRY SHIO
|$19.00
ビーガングリーンカレーラーメンTHIS ITEM IS VEGAN BUT NOT GLUTEN FREE! EVEN WITHOUT RAMEN NOODLES! GLUTEN IS EVERYWHERE!
GREEN CURRY TARE
CHARRED VEG AND COCONUT STOCK
FLASH SAUTÉED RED BELL PEPPER AND SNAP PEAS
SEARED AND CURRY STEWED LOCAL MUSHROOMS,
SCALLION, THAI BASIL, CILANTRO
SCALLION OIL
NORI
Location
4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
