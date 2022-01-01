Go
Black Eyed Susans

Black Eyed Susans is a beach casual restaurant located in Harvey Cedars, New Jersey opened by Chef Partners Ashley Pellagrino & Christopher Sanchez. Our food is both highly creative and very approachable. We create menus based on seasonally available ingredients, much of which are sourced from local farms, distributors, and fishermen. We believe that the best food is grown locally and with respect for the environment, so we've spent the past ten years building relationships with farmers and fishermen who fit the bill! We use many organic ingredients, sustainably caught fish and seafood, and pasture raised meats.

PIZZA

7908 Long Beach Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.9 (4003 reviews)

Popular Items

POLPETTE ARRABIATA$20.00
oven roasted meatballs | ricotta | pistachios
BLACK GARLIC CAESAR$16.00
lettuces | parmesan | breadcrumbs
EXTRA SOURDOUGH$1.00
TRADITIONAL PIE$17.00
tomato | mozzarella | oregano | seven sisters
PEPPERONI PIE$18.00
biellese pepperoni | mozzarella | oregano | st. malachi
CALAMARI$17.00
Cornmeal fried calamari | jalapeño | grilled lemon | roasted garlic aioli
MARGHERITA PIE$18.00
tomato | fresh mozzarella | basil | seven sisters
LBI SOURDOUGH LOAF$9.00
limited availability
HOT HONEY CHICKEN$23.00
mozzarella | charred pickled onions | red pepper flakes
FRIES$12.00
herbs | house aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7908 Long Beach Blvd

Harvey Cedars NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
