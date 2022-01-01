Go
Black Forest Brewery

301 West Main Street • $$$

Avg 4.6 (222 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese CheeseBurger$12.00
6 oz Handcrafted Burger, topped with American Cheese in between Texas Toast
Fried Drumsticks$10.00
Crispy Drumsticks, tossed in your choice sauce. Served with Carrots, Celery and Ranch
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
House breaded Chicken Thigh, on a toasted Brioche Bun with pickles and a Garlic Dill Aioli. Served with chips, unless you add fries.
Plain Fry$4.00
Generous portion of our fan favorite fries.
Fish & Chips$12.00
Two Beer Battered Cod Filets served with our fan favorite Fries and a side of Tartar Sauce.
Black Forest Fries$8.00
Probably the best fries you'll ever have. Topped with Beer Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Salsa and Bacon
BFB Burrito$14.00
Grilled Filet Tips with Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Cheddar-jack Cheese and Sour Cream. Stuffed inside a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with Tortilla Chips and Salsa.
Black Forest Burger$14.00
6 oz Handcrafted Burger, topped with Muenster Cheese, Bacon and our own Burger Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with chips, unless you add fries
Mac & Cheese Bowl$12.00
Cavatappi Pasta, tossed in our creamy house made Cheese Blend.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Our world famous, freshly made, Buffalo Chicken Dip. Made with Ranch and Hot Sauce.
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

301 West Main Street

Ephrata PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
