Black Forest Brooklyn

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

733 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Popular Items

Sausage Basket$14.00
Choice of German grilled sausage, warm kaiser bun, shoe string fries & sauerkraut
Black Forest Burger$16.00
The Black Forest meets Brooklyn: beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Emmentaler cheese with special sauce on brioche bun & shoestring fries.
Riesenbrezel$12.00
Giant warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
Jamaican Jerk Jumbo Chicken Wings
6, 12 or 24 wings seasoned with our homemade Jerk sauce based on Ayana’s
Jamaican grandma’s recipe, homemade blue cheese dip, carrots & celery sticks
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon$6.00
Build your own Schnitzel$24.00
Freshly breaded to order & served with a choice of two sides
Nürnberger$18.00
5 small grilled Nürnberger pork sausages, apple & wine brined sauerkraut, roasted garlic mashed potatoes & house salad.
Brezel$5.00
Warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
Plain Sausage$6.00
Choice of German grilled sausage
Kale Apple Salad$12.00
Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn NY 11217

