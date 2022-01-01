Go
Black Fork Bistro

We're open for full carry-out and limited dine-in services during Covid-19 restrictions. We look forward to serving you!

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

153 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
large soft pretzel, served with cheddar fondue and house mustard
Chimichurri Steak Tacos$16.00
marinated and grilled flank steak, with chimichurri sauce, pico de gallo, red onion, and cilantro, served on flour tortillas with a side of housemade tortilla chips and queso
Additional Side$4.00
Grown Up Grilled Cheese$12.00
caramelized onion, bacon, tomato, muenster, cheddar, brie, and provolone on sourdough bread
Classic$14.00
topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and cheddar cheese
Loaded Jumbo Tots$8.00
oversize tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar, green onions and sour cream
Cheese Curds$8.00
fried cheese curds served with marinara sauce and sriracha ranch
Turkey Bacon Melt$12.00
turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, and garlic aioli on multi-grain bread
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Hangover$16.00
topped with hash browns, crumbled bacon, fried egg, american cheese, and ketchup
Location

153 W Main St

Loudonville OH

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
