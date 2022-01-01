Black Frog Grille
Come in and enjoy!
151 Main St. PO Box 489
Location
151 Main St. PO Box 489
Sullivan WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SteelTank Brewing
We have 22 of our own craft beers on tap along with our signature food menu and great wine list.
Ginger Ovens
Come in and enjoy!
Crafty Cow
Come in and enjoy!
Coco's Seafood & Steakhouse
Our Promise to our guests at Coco’s Seafood & Steakhouse is to supply them with the highest quality produce, seafood, and proteins at every meal. We strive to uphold the highest caliber of service, charisma, and family-friendly atmosphere that Lake Country has come to know and deserve. We look forward to your next dining experience with us!