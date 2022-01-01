Go
Black+Haus Tavern

19501 E Mainstreet • $$$

Avg 4 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

BLACK+HAUS BURGER$17.00
blackening spice, bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, arugula, garlic confit aioli, toasted kaiser bun, served with fries (no nuts)
STEAK SALAD$19.00
sliced tenderloin, butter lettuce and arugula, heirloom tomato, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic reduction, garlic confit aioli, marcona almonds (GF)
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$10.00
cheddar cheese, Butter lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, choice of fries or kids salad
ARUGULA SALAD$12.00
blistered tomato, caper, roasted cauliflower, parmesan cheese, shoestring potatoes, champagne vinaigrette (GF, no nuts, vegan - no cheese)
BRUSSEL SPROUTS APP$12.00
tasso ham, marcona almonds, apple-balsamic glaze (GF, vegan - no ham)
BLACK+HAUS SALAD LG$11.00
GINGER MISO SALMON$28.00
marinated cabbage, choice of side (GF, dairy free, no nuts)
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER APP$10.00
sriracha aioli, sesame seeds (GF, Vegan-no aioli sub ponzu sauce on side)
CHICKEN TACO SALAD$16.00
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS APP$11.00
confit garlic aioli, stone ground mustard aioli, Habanero Jam (GF, no nuts)
Location

19501 E Mainstreet

Parker CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
