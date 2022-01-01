Go
Black Hog Ashburn VA

Great Traditional BBQ!

20064 Riverside Commons Plaza

Popular Items

Two Smoked Meats$21.90
Chicken Wings$9.00
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings
Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich$15.30
Chopped smoked shoulder.
Choose Between Lexington (Tomato based vinegar sauce/ Spicy red slaw), or Eastern (Vinegar & Seasoning sauce, creamy slaw)
Texas Beef Brisket$21.90
Texas Style, S&P rub, hardwood smoked, hand carved
Cornbread(1)$1.25
Carolina Chopped Pork$17.85
Chopped smoked shoulder, vinegar sauce
Real Gumbo$5.20
House made roux, smoked chicken & sausage.
Smoked Pork Shoulder Sandwich$15.30
Hardwood Smoked.
Half Rack$24.60
Beef Brisket Sandwich$17.60
Texas Style, S&P rub, Hardwood Smoked, Hand Carved.
Location

20064 Riverside Commons Plaza

Ashburn VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
