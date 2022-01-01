Black Horse Tavern

Go
Casual Tavern Food With Specialty Dishes, Craft Beers, Wines and Spirits

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

32 Waterfield Road • $$

Avg 4.1 (486 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and tangy BBQ sauce.
Kale and Quinoa Bowl$16.00
A healthy and nutritious salad bowl filled with shredded kale, quinoa, sunflower seeds, chick peas, and roasted brussel sprouts. Served with a lemon-tahini dressing
Caesar Salad - Entree$13.00
Fresh romaine hearts, tossed with our house made caesar dressing, fresh baked croutons and shaved parmesan. Anchovies upon request
Chicken Wings$12.00
Crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and Blue cheese dressing
Tavern Tenders$14.00
Panko breaded boneless chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing
Sachem Classic$19.00
House tomato sauce, specialty cheeses. Hand tossed crust.
Haddock Tacos$17.00
Fresh fried haddock with shredded lettuce, avocado, pineapple mango salsa, and cilantro, finished with a sour cream chipotle drizzle
K-Sachem Jr. Burger*$11.00
A kid's sized Angus beef burger grilled to your liking. Add toppings if you like.
Tavern Tips*$26.00
A local favorite! Tender Black Angus steak tips marinated in our house special steak sauce. Grfilled to your liking and served with your choice of 2 sides.
Sachem Burger*$15.00
Classic Chargrilled Burger cooked to your liking. Add toppings
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Takeout

32 Waterfield Road

Winchester MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
