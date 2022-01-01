Black Horse Tavern & Grill
Black Horse Tavern & Grill is a family owned restaurant established in 2008. We are well-known for our specialty marinated Hanger steak, gourmet sandwiches and burgers. We offer large portions, relaxing dining experience and friendly service, and most importantly we make our food from scratch to ensure the best quality and freshness. Awesome food, great cocktails and good times are in abundance at the Black Horse Tavern in Norco
1825 Hamner Ave
Location
1825 Hamner Ave
Norco CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Rancho Taco Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Pieology
Come in and enjoy!
Pieology 8079
Come in and enjoy!