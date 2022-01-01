Go
  • Norco
  • Black Horse Tavern & Grill

Black Horse Tavern & Grill is a family owned restaurant established in 2008. We are well-known for our specialty marinated Hanger steak, gourmet sandwiches and burgers. We offer large portions, relaxing dining experience and friendly service, and most importantly we make our food from scratch to ensure the best quality and freshness. Awesome food, great cocktails and good times are in abundance at the Black Horse Tavern in Norco

1825 Hamner Ave

Location

1825 Hamner Ave

Norco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
