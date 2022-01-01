Black Oak BBQ
We are a Mobile Food trailer, serving a Texas style barbecue cuisine, featuring smoked meats and homemade southern sides.
1119 N Old Hwy 81
Location
1119 N Old Hwy 81
Kyle TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle
Come in and enjoy!
Casa Maria
Come in and enjoy some traditional Mexican food, with a splash of tex-mex
The Railhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Abby's Crab Shack
Come in and enjoy!