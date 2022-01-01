Go
A map showing the location of Black Olive- Louisville - 2745 Crittenden DriveView gallery

Black Olive- Louisville - 2745 Crittenden Drive

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2745 Crittenden Drive

Louisville, KY 40209

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2745 Crittenden Drive, Louisville KY 40209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Louisville KY (Central Station/2nd St) FSC #559
orange star4.0 • 846
3101 South 2nd Street Louisville, KY 40208
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - Louisville Campus
orange star4.4 • 1,226
2500 Crittenden Dr Louisville, KY 40217
View restaurantnext
New Wave Burritos - Louisville, KY
orange star4.6 • 1,494
3311 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40213
View restaurantnext
Zanzabar - 2100 South Preston Street
orange star4.7 • 821
2100 South Preston Street Louisville, KY 40217
View restaurantnext
The Granville Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1601 S 3rd St Louisville, KY 40208
View restaurantnext
Griff's - Cardinal Towne
orange starNo Reviews
323 W Cardinal Blvd Louisville, KY 40208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Louisville

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Black Olive- Louisville - 2745 Crittenden Drive

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston