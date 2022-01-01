Go
Toast

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

Come on in and enjoy!

6981 El Camino Real • $$

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Jidori Airline Chicken Breast$26.00
Jidori organic chicken breast is seasoned with fresh herbs and EVOO served with brown butter mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and chicken jus
Moroccan Braised Lamb Meatballs$25.00
Three large meatballs made with a blend of lamb and beef, Moroccan spices, egg and breadcrumbs. They are finished in a harissa tomato sauce and served over basmati rice. The dish is topped with green olives, feta cheese, red onions, and an herb salad.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Fried Brussel sprouts tossed in spices
(salt, pepper, chili flakes, cumin, Aleppo, ras al hanout, garlic, onion) topped with pickled shallots, with dill labneh
Crispy Potatoes$8.00
seasoned, crispy fingerling potatoes served with garlic aioli.
Margherita Flatbread$18.00
Our housemade dough topped with garlic purée, charred tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO, parmesan
Black Rail Burger$20.00
Our prime beef burger is cooked to a medium temperature and served on a soft brioche bun spread with the black garlic aioli. It is topped with havarti cheese, crispy pancetta, and bibb lettuce and sliced heirloom tomato. Served with spiced crispy potatoes.
Charred Octopus$18.00
Octopus charred on the plancha, served with a saffron skordalia, blistered cherry tomatoes, arugula, shaved fennel, and Greek oregano dressing
Butter Lettuce Salad$12.00
Fresh butter lettuce with avocado, cucumber, watermelon radish, tomatoes, pickled red onion and a fresh herb vinaigrette dressing
Housemade Casarecce$24.00
The pasta is made in house and is tossed in a traditional roman italian sauce made from red onion, garlic, chili flake, pancetta, and san marzano tomatoes. It is finished with a touch of butter, parm cheese, olive oil, basil, and topped with burrata cheese, micro basil, and parmesan bread crumbs.
Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp$16.00
Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp
garlic, olive oil, chili de arbol, artisan bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6981 El Camino Real

Carlsbad CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

No reviews yet

A family friendly neighborhood gathering place that serves affordably priced chef quality fresh food in a relaxed & friendly environment

Beach Plum Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Giaola Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Welcome to North County’s newest destination for refined dining, where we’re offering a boldly modern take on Italy’s most celebrated dishes. Our master chefs delicately blend time honored traditions with modern innovation. Discover the best of both worlds at Giaola Italian Kitchen!
Conveniently located in downtown Carlsbad, our restaurant’s upscale design provides the ideal atmosphere for an intimate dinner for two, or memorable night out with friends.

Notorious Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston