Black Rock Brewing - Linglestown
Come in and enjoy!
5948 Linglestown Rd
Location
5948 Linglestown Rd
Harrisburg PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Grill 22
Freshly Prepped Food and Ice Cold Drinks!
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
PICKUP - DELIVERY - CATERING
Eat. Live. Be Wild.
Gluten Free & Vegan Available!
Your Place Restaurant
Your Place Restaurant & Pub has served the central PA area for over 45 years! We are and have always been a proud family owned and operated. We serve a variety of traditional food but are most known for our World Famous Stromboli! YP is also a great place to stop and have a drink. With our friendly staff and huge variety of draft beer, bottled beer, wine, cocktails and martinis! From one person to large groups, we can accommodate any occasion to truly make you feel at home at Your Place Restaurant & Pub.
Simply Turkey & More
UNDER THE COMMENT SECTION, PUT THE MAKE/MODEL/COLOR OF YOUR CAR FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP.
PLEASE PULL UP TO THE EXITING DOOR ALONG SIDE OF THE RESTAURANT.