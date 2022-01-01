Black Rock Pizza
Black Rock Pizza! Big Islands newest Modern Industrial Pizza place where you can Hangout or Takeout! Enjoy Brews & Views and talk story with friends and family from a Stunning Ocean and Sunsets View covered back patio! We are serving up Amazing Pizza creations (thousands upon thousands have already been eaten) & 5 custom super Fresh & yummy Salads to choose from! Vegan Cheese too! We got Drinks! Local and Beyond 12 Tap Craft Beer Selection plus Sommelier chosen choice Wine list! Customers are returning for a reason, come see what the buzzz is all about! Who doesn't love PIZZZZAAA!
PIZZA • SALADS
82-6127 Mamalahoa Hwy • $$
Location
82-6127 Mamalahoa Hwy
Captain Cook HI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
