Black Rock Social House

Welcome to Black Rock Social House, a Gastropub and Social House located in the Historic Black Rock District of Bridgeport featuring an international comfort food menu with an emphasis on gluten-free cuisine paired with local craft beer and hand-crafted cocktails.

2895 Fairfield Ave • $$$

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac And Cheese$14.00
House made herbal spätzle, Jarlsburg cheese, caramelized, toasted breadcrumbs.
Mojo Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Pickled onions, cojita cheese, lettuce, orange clove crema
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Maple Sugar, pecorino cheese, lemon
Primavera Fettuccini$23.00
House made fettuccini, garlic confit, shallots, spinach, arugula, red pepper flakes, peas, lemon zest, parmesan cheese, torn herbs
Maneki Tots$16.00
Tater tots, braised pork, marinated soft boiled egg, bacon bits, wasabi aioli, spicy mayo, green onions, bonitos flakes
Corn Parmesan Risotto$22.00
Calasparra Rice, garlic confit, roasted corn, parmesan cheese, truffle oil, fresh herbs, corn consommé
Roasted Salmon$25.00
Shaved broccoli and cauliflower sauce, lentil salad, balsamic glaze
Yukon Potato$9.00
Salsa Brava
Meatballs$11.00
Beef and Pork Sausage Meatballs, Slow Roasted Marinara, herbed ricotta Cheese
Gravlox Pizza$16.00
Sweet pickles, scallions, dill crema, lemon supremes
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Reservations
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2895 Fairfield Ave

Bridgeport CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
