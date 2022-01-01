Go
Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford

Chef John Calloway’s modern take on Mexican cuisine is a culinary celebration of the country’s culture and history. Every dish is a twist on Latin flavor and made from the highest quality ingredients we can get our hands on.

3097 Curry Ford Road suite D

Popular Items

Smoked Greens$4.00
Kale, shiitake mushroom, plantain, onion, ricotta cheese, cilantro
Vegetarian$4.25
Shiitake mushrooms, onion, zucchini, epazote, cilantro, crema fresca
Achiote Pork$4.15
Pork shoulder slow roasted in banana leaf, citrus pickled onion, cilantro, habanero salsa
Guacamole$8.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano, lime
Carne Asada$4.80
Seared beef, house marinade, onions,
3-chile salsa, cilantro
Chicken Tinga$4.00
Pulled roasted chicken, chile chipotle-tomato sauce, lettuce, cilantro, crema fresca
Shrimp & Chorizo$5.45
House made chorizo, tomatillo-avocado salsa, pico de gallo
Black Rooster Asada$5.45
Seared beef, apple wood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, pickled chile poblano
Brisket$5.45
Thinly sliced beef, chimichurri, romaine lettuce, crema fresca, pico de gallo, cotija cheese
Fish Taco$5.45
Mahi-mahi, pickled red cabbage, avocado, radish, mayonnaise, cilantro
Location

3097 Curry Ford Road suite D

orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
