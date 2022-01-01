Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford
Chef John Calloway’s modern take on Mexican cuisine is a culinary celebration of the country’s culture and history. Every dish is a twist on Latin flavor and made from the highest quality ingredients we can get our hands on.
3097 Curry Ford Road suite D
Popular Items
Location
3097 Curry Ford Road suite D
orlando FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Bruno Curry Ford
New-Neapolitian Pizzeria and Italian inspired plates
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Foxtail Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Market on South
PLANT BASED DINING + SHARED MARKET
Home of Dharma Southern Kitchen & Valhalla Bakery