Black Rooster Taqueria

Chef John Calloway’s modern take on Mexican cuisine is a culinary celebration of the country’s culture and history. Every dish is a twist on Latin flavor and made from the highest quality ingredients we can get our hands on.

1323 N Mills Ave

Popular Items

Beef Achiote$12.35
(slow cooked meat in broth) Beef shoulder, aji panca, orange, sweet plantain, bell pepper, carrots, celery, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla chips
Black Rooster Asada$5.45
Seared beef, apple wood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, pickled chile poblano
Vegetarian$4.25
Shiitake mushrooms, onion, zucchini, epazote, cilantro, crema fresca
Smoked Greens$4.25
Kale, shiitake mushroom, plantain, onion, ricotta cheese, cilantro
Chicken Tinga$4.00
Pulled roasted chicken, chile chipotle-tomato sauce, lettuce, cilantro, crema fresca
Pozole Verde$12.65
Pork shoulder, roasted tomatillo, chile serrano, radish, cilantro, green cabbage, onion, lime, queso fresco, corn tortilla chips
Kids Quesadilla$3.00
Corn tortilla with oaxaca cheese
Shrimp & Chorizo$5.45
House made chorizo, tomatillo-avocado salsa, pico de gallo
Pork Fat$4.15
Fried to deliciousness, tomatillo-avocado salsa, shaved onion, radish, cilantro
Achiote Pork$4.15
Pork shoulder slow roasted in banana leaf, citrus pickled onion, cilantro, habanero salsa
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
