Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits

Come in and enjoy!

3153 Morganford Rd.

Popular Items

Country Fried Pork Steak$15.00
Bacon & tomato braised greens, breakfast potatoes, mushroom gravy
Side Biscuit$5.00
Brushed with bacon fat, vegetarian biscuits available
LARGE- House Salad$9.00
Chopped Romaine & arugula, tomato, cucumbers, onion, shredded cheddar, choice of dressing
Biscuit & Gravy$9.00
Breakfast Potatoes$5.00
3 Chz Grilled Cheese$11.00
Pesto, goat cheese, gouda, cheddar, tomato, served with a cup of tomato & vegetable soup
3 eggs$5.00
Over easy, over hard or scrambled
Caesar$8.00
Chopped Romaine, parmesan, grilled sourdough, Caesar dressing
Creamy Grits$5.00
Side of Gravy$4.00
Location

3153 Morganford Rd.

Saint Louis MO

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
