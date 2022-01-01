Go
Black Sheep American Pub is a restaurant with delicious twists on the classics that every American enjoys. Served alongside our full liquor bar and 12 taps including local craft selections.

18450 US 41

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$11.99
8 Wings fried, tossed in your choice of sauce and finished over an open flame. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese and Celery.
Buffalo, NY$11.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken tossed in our classic Buffalo sauce, placed on a bed of greens with Tomato and Cucumber tossed in your choice of dressing. Finished with Onions and Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Deep Fried Oreos$4.99
5 Oreos fried and drizzled with Chocolate or Caramel. Add a scoop of Ice Cream for $1.99
Make No Misteak$12.99
Beef sliced in house and loaded with Carmelized Onions, Sautéed Peppers and Mushrooms, American Cheese and Mayo.
Buff Mac$11.99
Classic Mac 'N Cheese mixed with either Grilled or Fried Chicken and our Buffalo Sauce. Topped with Cheddar Jack and finished with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
BYO Smash Burger$9.99
Your choice of Cheese and served on Texas Toast. Add all your favorite toppings to create your perfect burger!
Black Sheep Burger$12.99
Black Sheep's Signature Burger with Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, American Cheese and finished with our BS Burger Sauce.
Caprese Mac$14.99
White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese mixed with Spinach, Tomato and Meatballs soaked in our Marinara. Baked with Fresh Mozzarella, then finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze and Fresh Basil.
Chicken Fries$7.99
Thin Cut Chicken fried in our House breading. Served with your choice of dipping sauce!
Deviled Eggs$7.99
Delicious mix of Egg Yolk and Fixins topped with Candied Pork Belly and Green Onions.
Location

18450 US 41

Lutz FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

