Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen

Popular Items

Pulled Chicken Sammie$13.00
Our juicy pulled chicken, drizzled with BBQ sauce and served on a fresh bulkie roll, with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Sausage Sammie$13.00
Your choice of sweet or hot sausage. Served sliced on a fresh bulkie roll, with your choice of one side and cornbread.
3 Ribs & 1 Meat$22.00
3 juicy dry rubbed pork ribs paired with your next favorite! Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Bullseye$12.00
Cornbread, tender pulled pork, BBQ sauce topped with pasta salad.
10 Wings$12.00
Lightly seasoned, smoked and fried jumbo wings
Pulled Pork Sammie$13.00
Our tender pulled pork onn a fresh bulkie roll topped with a drizzle of BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
3 Meats-No Ribs$26.00
Another Trifecta! 3 different smoked meats served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
2 Meats-No Ribs$18.00
Mix & Match your favs! Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Pulled Pork Plate$15.00
Lightly sauced, moist & tender pulled pork. Topped with a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Half Rack Plate$26.00
Slow smoked, dry rubbed pork ribs. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Spencer MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
