Black Star Co-op

Black Star Co-op is the world's first cooperatively owned and worker self-managed brewpub. With over 3,800 Member-Owners, Black Star focuses on inspired craft beer, locally sourced elevated pub grub, and fair worker treatment. Become an owner today!

7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100

Fish & Chips$22.00
Fresh Gulf caught Black Drum, beer battered with Self Esteem, served with seasoned chips, house aioli, malt vinegar
Avocado Club$13.00
Avocado, green leaf, tomato, cheddar, french fried onions, aioli, on toasted sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, gochujang honey, dill pickles, aioli, on Martin's potato roll
Loaded Mac$13.00
Shells & Cheese topped with bacon, jalapeños, and green onions
Impossible Burger$18.00
Pub sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, on Martin's potato roll, served with seasoned chips
*Veganize is served with vegenaise and on sourdough bread*
Grilled Cheese$13.00
Tillamook cheddar, gruyere, tomato chutney, melted onto grilled sourdough
Seasoned Chips$8.00
Thick-cut pub style fries, seasoned & tossed with fresh garlic
Black Star Burger$17.00
6oz house-ground 44 Farms beef patty, lettuce, potato roll, served with chips
Fried Chicken Masala Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken sandy with masala sauce, gruyere, pickles, and aioli. Served with chips!
Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
