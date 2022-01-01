Go
The Black Swan

European Gastropub by Chef James Avery.
The Black Swan explore, embraces and combines various cultural influences to appeal different tastes, offering unique and innovative dishes like Indian-inspired curries and pastas alongside more classic dishes like Shepherd's Pie and Fish & Chips.

601 Mattison Ave

Popular Items

Chips$7.00
Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Kids Burger$12.00
Cheddar Tots$9.00
Brie Cheese$13.00
Apricot, cranberry jam, naan
Onion Rings$7.00
Kids Chicken$10.00
Kids Pasta$7.00
Steak Bites$16.00
Scotch Egg$8.00
Sausage wrapped egg with breadcrumb crust, harissa aioli
Location

601 Mattison Ave

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
