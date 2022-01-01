Go
Toast

Blackadder Two

Locally grown & locally sourced, fresh ingredients in a true farm to table dining experience that everyone will enjoy. We keep dietary restrictions close in mind and offer a wide array of gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options as well as dishes for the hungry meat eater.

121 North Holden Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Salami Panini
Turkey, salami, chipotle basil mayo, white
cheddar, lettuce, onion, & tomato on toasted ciabatta.
Gooey Butter$0.50
Edamame Bowl$8.00
Turkey Pesto
Cold cut turkey, cream cheese, sundried tomato pesto, & spinach, on Green Truck Bakery's Garden bread.
VLT
Roasted portobello, avocado, fresh & sundried tomatoes, lettuce, vegan garlic mayo, & pickled red onion on sprouted multigrain bread.
Havarti Almond Grilled Cheese
Garlic mayo, pickled red onion, tomato, havarti, & Chopped almonds on wheatberry bread.
Chips$3.00
Fruity Feta$12.00
Ham and Jam
Ham, apple slices, sweet red onion &
balasmic vinegar jam. mayo, onion, swiss, & tomato, toasted on our wheatberry bread.
Thai Sweet Potatoes$9.00
Grilled sweet potato medallions with balsamic glaze, peanut sauce, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro
See full menu

Location

121 North Holden Street

Warrensburg MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Raging Bull Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ZYDECO'S

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Central Missouri Speedway Pub 13

No reviews yet

Jamie’s Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston