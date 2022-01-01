BLACK BAND Distillery
BLACK BAND Distillery is a craft distillery in Peoria, Illinois, producing unique and delicious spirits from locally grown organic grains. Located inside a century-old building in Peoria’s historic Warehouse District, we seek to provide an elevated dining experience with uncompromising attention to detail— one that is full of character and distinctly Peorian.
Bourbon, rye, whiskey, gin, vodka and beyond… our spirits are creative, delicious and pleasant to drink. Our seasonal food menu and ever-changing cocktail program are exciting and forward-thinking, the perfect companion to our spirits. Bring them all together, and you’ll discover a whole new level of experiential dining.
1000 SW Adams St
Popular Items
Location
1000 SW Adams St
Peoria IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
