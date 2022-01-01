Go
Toast

Catering - Blackberry Market

The Catering Menu for our fast-casual café in downtown Glen Ellyn serving handcrafted meals, coffee, baked goods, and a robust catering menu. Looking for more than catering? Visit order.blackberry.cafe.

401 North Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Deviled Eggs: 1 Dozen (GF, NF, DF, V)$16.50
Traditional with bumpy mustard and smoked paprika.
Cinnamon Rolls by the Dozen$36.00
Our famous house-made cinnamon roll topped with frosting.
Fresh Fruit Salad (GF, NF, DF, Vegan)
Ingredients: Seasonal fresh fruit
Breakfast Bakery Tray$49.00
Party-sized cinnamon rolls, scones and muffins.
Mini Ham Biscuits: 1 Dozen (NF)$21.00
Our homemade biscuits made bite-sized and filled with our savory cranberry chutney and fresh ham.
Cookies by the Dozen$25.00
Assorted Mini Sweets$49.00
A tray of our house-baked goodness which includes a fabulous tasting assortment of bars, bite size cookies and mini cupcakes
Bacon Wrapped Dates: 2 Dozen (GF, NF)$31.00
Stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped in bacon then baked to perfection. Sold by the 2-dozen.
Assorted Sandwich Tray$47.00
Can't pick just one? This tray includes three different types of sandwiches on one tray. Served by the dozen on petite brioche buns.
Miniature Bakery Item: 2 Dozen$33.00
Order your favorite Blackberry Market dessert - miniature size! All mini desserts are sold by the 2-dozen.
See full menu

Location

401 North Main Street

Glen Ellyn IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nobel House

No reviews yet

Where we’ve taken our inspiration from the legendary Alfred Nobel to create a dining and entertainment experience unlike any other. Why Nobel, you might ask? In a word – excellence. Whereas Alfred created the Nobel Prize to award excellence across a variety of disciplines, our focus is to deliver excellence through our incredible food, impeccable service and inventive atmosphere.

Blackberry Market

No reviews yet

We're a fast-casual cafe and coffee shop in downtown Glen Ellyn offering fresh handcrafted meals, daily meals & dinners to-go, premium coffee, yummy baked goods, grab-and-go market items, and a robust catering menu.

Sushi Ukai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain

No reviews yet

Share Happiness!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston