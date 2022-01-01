Catering - Blackberry Market

Go
The Catering Menu for our fast-casual café in downtown La Grange serving handcrafted meals, coffee, baked goods, and a robust catering menu. Looking for more than catering? Visit order.blackberry.cafe.

36 S La Grange Rd

Popular Items

Kale Caesar Salad (NF, V)$28.00
Homemade croutons, Parmesan, shredded kale and romaine with lemon-kissed Caesar dressing.
Fresh Fruit Salad (GF, NF, DF, Vegan)
Ingredients: Seasonal fresh fruit
Lemonade Gallon$20.00
One Gallon of Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade.
Iced Tea Gallon$20.00
1 Gallon of our House Made Iced Teas
Mini Meatballs: 2 Dozen (GF, NF)$27.50
Simmered to perfection and served in our Asian BBQ sauce. Sold by the 2-dozen.
Blackberry Lemon Cake (6") (NF, V)$38.00
A Blackberry Market classic! This is a six-inch triumph of sugar, flour, butter and love, filled with our house-made blackberry jam. This gorgeous cake is the finale no table should be without.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus: 1 Dozen (GF, NF, DF)$23.00
Box O' Coffee$23.00
1 Gallon of freshly brewed daily selection of Intelligentsia Coffee. Cups, lids, stirrers, cream, and sugar provided upon request
Deviled Eggs: 1 Dozen (GF, NF, DF, V)$16.50
Traditional with bumpy mustard and smoked paprika.
Mini Ham Biscuits: 1 Dozen (NF)$21.00
Our homemade biscuits made bite-sized and filled with our savory cranberry chutney and fresh ham.
Location

36 S La Grange Rd

La Grange IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
