Catering - Blackberry Market

Milk Money Brewing

Milk Money Brewing is a locally sourced Brewpub located in La Grange, Illinois. Proclaiming locally sourced, farm to table and seasonally focused food comes with a lot of responsibility and necessary diligence. For us it’s not just something cool to put on the menu or the gram. This is an ethos. It’s a philosophy and a belief in educating guests on where their food actually comes from and who the farm/farmer is that produced it. This is the core of our food, simple, local seasonal ingredients of the highest quality. In addition to our commitment to the highest, quality food in a fun and inviting atmosphere we believe in brewing beer for everyone. We will always offer a wide range of styles so you will always be able to find a beer you love. If beer isn't your thing don't worry we offer wine and cocktails as well.

