Blackberry Market

We're a fast-casual cafe and coffee shop in downtown Glen Ellyn offering fresh handcrafted meals, daily meals & dinners to-go, premium coffee, yummy baked goods, grab-and-go market items, and a robust catering menu.

SOUPS • SALADS

401 N Main ST • $$

Avg 4.6 (1195 reviews)

Popular Items

Rice Crispy Bar$4.25
Blondie$3.50
Market Bar$3.50
Contains nuts
Brownie$3.50
Hot Tea$3.50
A wide selection of loose leaf teas from Rishi
Blackberry Brownie$3.50
Bar: Turtle Brownie$3.75
Blackberry Bar$3.50
Tea Latte$3.75
Your choice of brewed, loose-leaf tea from Rishi. We steep a strong tea concentrate and then pour steamed milk of your choice over the top.
Matcha Latte
Japanese green tea powder hydrated and mixed with steamed milk of your choice.
Hint if you want a slightly sweetened option - choose "Unsweet" and then add your favorite barista flavor.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

401 N Main ST

Glen Ellyn IL

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
