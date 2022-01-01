Go
Blackbird Baking Company

Open 7 AM to PM daily, online ordering available 7 AM to 4 PM. If online ordering is unavailable, please call us at (216) 712-6599 to place a phone order. We offer a variety of European breads, and rustic pastries, including our award-winning Salted Chocolate Chip cookie. We also have a full espresso/coffee menu!
Our products are made by hand, from scratch, and fresh daily.  We use the highest-quality ingredients such as European butter and free-range eggs from local farmers. 

PASTRY

1391 Sloane Avenue • $

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.70
Our award-winning chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with a dusting of coarse salt!
Lemon Shortbread$2.75
Layered shortbread with house-made lemon curd filling.
Raspberry Shortbread$2.75
Layered shortbread with raspberry jam filling.
Coconut Macaroon$1.00
Small 'haystack' macaroon, sweet and rich. This is our only 'gluten free' item!
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Buttery, flakey croissant with dark chocolate batons in the center.
Plain Sticky Bun$2.75
Flakey pastry (we use our croissant dough) rolled with cinnamon and sugar.
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.70
If you like peanut butter, this one's for you!
Cranberry Oat Cookie$1.70
Our take on the classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with cranberries and a touch of coconut.
Plain Croissant$2.95
Classic croissant!
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.25
Buttery, flakey croissant rolled with capicola ham and MontAmore cheese.
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1391 Sloane Avenue

Lakewood OH

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
