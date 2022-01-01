Blackbird Baking Company
Open 7 AM to PM daily, online ordering available 7 AM to 4 PM. If online ordering is unavailable, please call us at (216) 712-6599 to place a phone order. We offer a variety of European breads, and rustic pastries, including our award-winning Salted Chocolate Chip cookie. We also have a full espresso/coffee menu!
Our products are made by hand, from scratch, and fresh daily. We use the highest-quality ingredients such as European butter and free-range eggs from local farmers.
PASTRY
1391 Sloane Avenue
1391 Sloane Avenue
Lakewood OH
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
