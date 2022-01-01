Go
Blackbird

Breakfast all day!

SANDWICHES

342 Great Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2218 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Two Egg Sandwich$6.00
Classic two egg sandwich. Two fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
ICED CAFFE LATTE
Ms Vickie's Chips$2.00
Early Bird Egg Sandwich$4.50
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
ICED TEA, Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
ICED COLD BREW COFFEE
HOT CAFFE LATTE
DRIP COFFEE
Blackbird Bomb Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage & bacon, smothered with cheddar-jack cheese, and smoky chipotle sauce in a soft tortilla wrap, The Bomb!
Muffin$2.95
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

342 Great Rd

Acton MA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
