Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS

THE BLACKBIRD$3.50
vanilla cake, vanilla glaze
SALTED TOFFEE$3.50
fluffy brioche, toffee glaze, salt
(v) STRAWBERRY SPRINKLE$3.50
fluffy brioche, strawberry glaze, sprinkles (vegan)
EVERYTHING BAGEL$3.50
*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice
VANILLA GLAZED$3.50
fluffy brioche, vanilla glaze
ASSORTED DOZEN$42.00
one each: blackbird | birthday cake | chocolate old fashioned | triple chocolate cake | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | apricot cobbler | strawberry sprinkle | vegan blueberry jam bismarck | Boston cream | rhubarb + ginger stick
CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE$3.50
fluffy brioche, chocolate glaze + sprinkles
175 Cambridge Street

Boston MA

Sunday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
