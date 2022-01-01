Go
Blackbird Doughnuts®

100 Holton St.

LEMON MERINGUE DOUGHNUT CAKE$26.00
serves 2-4 | two each baked lemon glazed vanilla cake doughnuts, citrus curd core, vanilla buttercream + toasted vanilla meringues
BEVERAGES
complete your order with Blackbird Doughnuts® coffee + cold brew for a crowd | LIFE HACK: order a 96 oz. cold brew just for you and have Blackbird Doughnuts® cold brew on tap in your fridge!
DOUGHNUT CAKES
personal sized, serves 2-4 VEGAN or REGULAR
CLASSIC 6-PACK$21.00
one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | boston cream bismarck
DOUGHNUTS by the DOZEN
ASSORTED DOZEN one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | birthday cake | triple chocolate cake | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | vegan coffee + orange | raspberry-hibiscus mint tea | salted toffee | boston cream bismarck | cinnamon sugar twist | vegan cocoa-coca bismarck
SPECIAL 6-PACK$21.00
one each: raspberry-hibiscus mint tea | chocolate truffle | mango glazed | vegan coffee + orange | cinnamon sugar twist | vegan cocoa-coco bismarck
VEGAN 6-PACK$21.00
two each: vegan strawberry sprinkle | vegan coffee + orange | vegan cocoa-coco bismarck
50 MINI DOUGHNUTS$50.00
50 mini vanilla or chocolate cake doughnuts, perfect for any event!
100 Holton St.

- MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
