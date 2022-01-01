Go
Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

315 E. Arenas Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (949 reviews)

Popular Items

Yuca Fries - Vegan$11.00
Garlic, Parsley, Adobo Seasoning
The Blackbook Burger$17.00
½ Pound Angus Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles,
Blackbook Hickory Sauce, Buttered Bun
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich$17.50
Half-pound Boneless Beast of Chicken, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, House Ranch, Buttered Bun
Pollo Asado Tacos$11.50
Citrus Chili Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomatillo Salsa
Carne Asada Tacos$12.50
Citrus Chili Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak, Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Roja, Tomatillo Salsa
Fresh Handcut Fries$8.00
Salt & Cracked Pepper or
Nashville Hot Shake
Nashville Hot Chicken$17.50
Half-pound Boneless Breast of Chicken, House Ranch Slaw, Comeback Sauce,
Pickles
Disco Fries 1/4 Sheet$12.00
Cheddar & Monterey Jack, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Buffalo,
Housemade Ranch, Tomato, Scallions
Juicy Lucy$18.00
Stuffed with Kraft® American Cheese, more American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, Blackbook Hickory Sauce, Buttered Bun
Blackbook Salad$18.00
Grilled Herb Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Salami, Mozzarella,
Iceberg & Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Marinated Garbanzos, Balsamic
Onions, Classic Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

315 E. Arenas Rd.

Palm Springs CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
