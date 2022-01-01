Go
American
Bars & Lounges

Blackfinn

916 Reviews

$$

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY

CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

Popular Items

Bama Buttermilk Chicken Sandwhich$13.99
buttermilk fried chicken, alabama white bbq sauce, house made pickles on fresh baked bun, finn fries
Shrimp and Crab Dip$14.99
chopped shrimp, jumbo lump crab, cream cheese, old bay and kettle chips
Ying Yang Shrimp$14.99
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy asian sauce, sriracha
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$17.99
blackened chicken, corkscrew pasta, alfredo sauce, fresh tomatoes, green and red onions
BLT Chicken Tacos$13.99
hand battered fried chicken, jalapeno beer cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, flour tortillas
Kid Tenders$5.99
Tenders Fried$11.99
hand battered chicken tenders with bbq, buttermilk parmesan
Wings$14.99
jumbo chicken wings, tossed in bbq, buffalo or alabama white bbq
Grilled Fish Tacos$14.99
cajun seared haddock, cabbage, cole slaw, red onion, red pepper, scallions, avocado, crema, cilantro, corn tortillas
Pretzels$8.99
soft bite pretzels, garlic butter and parmasan, whole grain creole mustard, jalapeno beer cheese
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE NC 28277

Directions

