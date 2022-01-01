Go
blackie’s is a neighborhood eatery cozied into the heart of Smithfield, Rhode Island. we pride ourselves on having fresh, seasonal menu items suited for everyone, including our allergen sensitive friends. your food memories matter to us, and we always want them to be filled with choices, freedom, warmth and inclusion.
owners Jeanine Iannucci and Executive Chef Angie Armenise, are true foodies at heart; dedicated to using local ingredients, making and executing blackie’s offerings from scratch daily, giving back to the community, and fostering a positive environment for the blackie’s team. we truly love what we do and are honored you came to visit.

280 George Washington Highway

Popular Items

House Veggie Burger$7.00
GF Extra Cheesy Deluxe Cheese Nachos$16.00
lots of sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | pickled jalapeños | our freshly squished guac | smoked salsa verde | sour cream | shredded lettuce | tomato | sliced black olives
Triple Chocolate Tart$9.00
cacoa almond flour crust | creamy chocolate ganache filling | mocha glaze | contains coconut milk & almond flour | dairy free & vegan
GF Pep No Pep Pizza$17.00
a suped up cheese pizza | sauce | provolone, whole milk & fresh mozzarella |
grated pecorino romano cheese | dried oregano | no roni
Keto Lemon Blueberry Bar$10.00
almond flour shortbread crust | lemon cheesecake | coconut crumble
**contains nuts
GF Extra Cheesy Deluxe Cheese Nachos$18.00
lots of sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | pickled jalapeños | our freshly squished guac | smoked salsa verde | sour cream | shredded lettuce | tomato | sliced black olives
Kid's Mini Apple Pie Sliders$11.00
slowly simmered, local apple & pear compote | cheddar | bacon | brown sugar maple mayo | served with our house-made chips
Buffalo Bayou Po' Boy Tacos$16.00
shrimp soaked in a buffalo buttermilk bath | lightly battered & fried | dilly remoulade | shredded, crunchy lettuce | diced tomato | bread and butter pickles | lemon
GF Meatza Keto Pizza$20.00
our fennely pork sausage “crust” pressed into a cast iron pan | topped with pizza sauce | bubbly blended cheeses | rings of mini sweet bell pepper & red onion | artichoke hearts | hearth baked at 800| finished with grated pecorino, Sicilian oregano &
pepperoncini peppers
GF Carrot Cake$9.00
our ooey, gooey & buttermilk-glazed, super moist cake | whipped cream cheese frosting | vanilla bean ice cream | creamy carrot coulis | fresh whipped cream | candied carrots | contains coconut
Location

280 George Washington Highway

Smithfield RI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
