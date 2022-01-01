Black Pit BBQ
Black Pit BBQ is a mobile food trailer operating out of Lynchburg, Virginia, and surrounding areas, serving up our own take on authentic BBQ inspired by flavors and traditions of the south.
2700 Rainbow Circle
Location
Lynchburg VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
