Black Pit BBQ

Black Pit BBQ is a mobile food trailer operating out of Lynchburg, Virginia, and surrounding areas, serving up our own take on authentic BBQ inspired by flavors and traditions of the south.

2700 Rainbow Circle

No reviews yet
Location

Lynchburg VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

