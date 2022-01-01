Go
Black Rock Brewing Co.

Landmark brewpub in Pottsville, PA. American fare, and beer for everyone.

325 Centre Street

Popular Items

Plain Pretzel Log$9.00
served with beer cheese
Pulled Pork$12.00
House-smoked pulled pork, cheese, bbq sauce & bacon served with a side of fries.
Margherita Flattie$12.00
Black Rock Breakfast$8.00
French Toast, bacon, & home fried potatoes
Macaroni & Cheese$10.00
Ham & Cheese Pretzel Log$9.00
served with mustard
Chicken Tenders & French Fries$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$12.00
Hand-Cut French Fries$10.00
Location

Pottsville PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
