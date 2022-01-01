Blacksburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Blacksburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Blacksburg

Blacksburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Gastropubs
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Blacksburg restaurants

The Maroon Door image

 

The Maroon Door

418 N. Main St., Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Butternut Squash Gnocchi$18.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Golden Raisins, Toasted Walnuts, Parmesan Cheese, & Sage Pesto
Wild Mushroom Burger$15.00
Field Greens, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Sun Dried Tomato and Herb Vinagrette
Lamb Burger$17.00
Spinach, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, & Whitegate Farm's Feta, on a Green Olive and Oregano Bun
More about The Maroon Door
Cellar Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Cellar Restaurant

302 N Main St, Blacksburg

Avg 4 (300 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meat Lovers Calzone$13.50
Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar cheese.
Ricotta Calzone$11.50
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of one stuffing.
Spinach Calzone$11.50
Ricotta, feta, mozzarella cheese, chopped spinach, and a bit of garlic.
More about Cellar Restaurant
The Beat - Bangkok image

 

The Beat - Bangkok

104 Jackson st NE #100, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Yum Soup$4.05
Aromatic Herb Broth with Mushroom, Tomato, Scallion and Cilantro
Pad Thai - GF$11.68
Wok Fried Thin Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Fried Shallots and Ground Peanuts in Sweet and Sour Pad Thai Sauce
Basil Fried Rice$10.78
Bell Peppers, Onion, Egg, Chili and Fresh Basil Leaf
More about The Beat - Bangkok
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg

220 N Main St, Blacksburg

Avg 4.2 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crabby Patty Burger$13.50
Smothered w/ our famous Cajun Crab Dip, topped w/ jack/cheddar cheese & L,T,O
The Blacksburger$12.00
One-half pound of the freshest ground beef, hand-pattied daily & flame grilled to perfection. Served with L,T,O & mayo on the side
Basket of Fries$5.50
Seasoned Fries, Waffle Fries, Tater Tots, or Sweet Potato Fries
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg
Roots Natural Kitchen image

SALADS

Roots Natural Kitchen

898 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg

Avg 4.8 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Bull and Bones Blacksburg

1470 S Main St, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Fried Boneless Wings$8.49
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large.
Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
Pub Burger$11.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese
Smokehaus Combos
Pick your Proteins: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce
More about Bull and Bones Blacksburg
Restaurant banner

 

The Black Hen & Bar Blue

126 Jackson Street, NW, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Black Hen & Bar Blue

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Blacksburg

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Blacksburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston