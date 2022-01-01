Blacksburg restaurants you'll love
More about The Maroon Door
The Maroon Door
418 N. Main St., Blacksburg
|Popular items
|Butternut Squash Gnocchi
|$18.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Golden Raisins, Toasted Walnuts, Parmesan Cheese, & Sage Pesto
|Wild Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
Field Greens, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Sun Dried Tomato and Herb Vinagrette
|Lamb Burger
|$17.00
Spinach, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, & Whitegate Farm's Feta, on a Green Olive and Oregano Bun
More about Cellar Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Cellar Restaurant
302 N Main St, Blacksburg
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Calzone
|$13.50
Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and cheddar cheese.
|Ricotta Calzone
|$11.50
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of one stuffing.
|Spinach Calzone
|$11.50
Ricotta, feta, mozzarella cheese, chopped spinach, and a bit of garlic.
More about The Beat - Bangkok
The Beat - Bangkok
104 Jackson st NE #100, Blacksburg
|Popular items
|Tom Yum Soup
|$4.05
Aromatic Herb Broth with Mushroom, Tomato, Scallion and Cilantro
|Pad Thai - GF
|$11.68
Wok Fried Thin Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Fried Shallots and Ground Peanuts in Sweet and Sour Pad Thai Sauce
|Basil Fried Rice
|$10.78
Bell Peppers, Onion, Egg, Chili and Fresh Basil Leaf
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg
220 N Main St, Blacksburg
|Popular items
|Crabby Patty Burger
|$13.50
Smothered w/ our famous Cajun Crab Dip, topped w/ jack/cheddar cheese & L,T,O
|The Blacksburger
|$12.00
One-half pound of the freshest ground beef, hand-pattied daily & flame grilled to perfection. Served with L,T,O & mayo on the side
|Basket of Fries
|$5.50
Seasoned Fries, Waffle Fries, Tater Tots, or Sweet Potato Fries
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
SALADS
Roots Natural Kitchen
898 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg
|Popular items
|El Jefe
|$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about Bull and Bones Blacksburg
Bull and Bones Blacksburg
1470 S Main St, Blacksburg
|Popular items
|Small Fried Boneless Wings
|$8.49
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large.
Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
|Pub Burger
|$11.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese
|Smokehaus Combos
Pick your Proteins: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce