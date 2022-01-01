Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Blacksburg

Go
Blacksburg restaurants
Toast

Blacksburg restaurants that serve boneless wings

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg

220 N Main St, Blacksburg

Avg 4.2 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings - small$14.00
Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg
Restaurant banner

 

Bull and Bones Blacksburg

1470 S Main St, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Fried Boneless Wings$14.99
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large.
Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
Small Fried Boneless Wings$8.49
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large.
Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
More about Bull and Bones Blacksburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Blacksburg

Salmon

Spinach Salad

Quesadillas

French Fries

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Blacksburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston