California rolls in
Blacksburg
/
Blacksburg
/
California Rolls
Blacksburg restaurants that serve california rolls
Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave
109 College Ave, Blacksburg
No reviews yet
1. California Roll
$4.99
Kani, avocado & cucumber.
More about Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave
Ocean Samurai
1560 South Main Street, Ste 116, Blacksburg
No reviews yet
California Roll (8)
$5.00
More about Ocean Samurai
