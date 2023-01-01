Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Blacksburg

Go
Blacksburg restaurants
Toast

Blacksburg restaurants that serve fajitas

Banner pic

 

Bottom Of The Stairs - Top Of The Stairs

217 College Ave, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Fajita Wrap$10.00
Our pulled chicken with sautéed onions and peppers and blended cheese all in a grilled flour tortilla and served with smoked chipotle salsa
Pulled Pork Fajita Wrap$10.00
Our pulled pulled pork with sautéed onions and peppers and blended cheese all in a grilled flour tortilla and served with smoked chipotle salsa
More about Bottom Of The Stairs - Top Of The Stairs
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg - 220 N Main St

220 N Main St, Blacksburg

Avg 4.2 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$15.00
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg - 220 N Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Blacksburg

Shrimp Rolls

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Spinach Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Veggie Burgers

Tuna Rolls

Chef Salad

Map

More near Blacksburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1109 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston