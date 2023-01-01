Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Blacksburg

Go
Blacksburg restaurants
Toast

Blacksburg restaurants that serve gyoza

Main pic

 

Ocean Samurai

1560 South Main Street, Ste 116, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Gyoza Dumpling(6)$5.95
More about Ocean Samurai
Item pic

 

Ridiculous Chicken

201 N Main St, Ste A, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Gyoza Dumplings(6)$5.99
More about Ridiculous Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Blacksburg

Shrimp Basket

Coleslaw

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Reuben

Chicken Wraps

Garlic Bread

Prime Ribs

Steamed Broccoli

Map

More near Blacksburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston